Apple Announces New 27-inch iMac with Up to 10-Core Intel Processor, 128GB RAM, 8TB SSD, More

Apple today announced its much-awaited iMac refresh with faster 10th gen. Intel processors and new AMD GPUs. The major changes are coming only to the 27-inch iMac, with the 21.5-inch iMac getting some minor upgrades.

The new 27-inch iMac features up to a 10-core Intel processor that can Turbo Boost up to 5GHz. Thanks to the new CPUs, Apple is claiming up to a 40 percent faster transcode time for 8K ProRes, 25 percent faster build time in Xcode, and more. The RAM on the machine can now also be bumped to a maximum of 128GB. For graphics, the new AMD 5000 series GPUs offer up to 55 percent faster graphics performance and 30 percent faster timeline rendering in Final Cut Pro X. The new GPUs are available with a maximum graphics memory of 16GB. Apple still bundles the stock configuration with a paltry 8GB of RAM though.

Apple has finally ditched the Fusion Drive in favor of SSDs across its 27-inch iMac lineup now, with users being able to configure the machine with up to 8TB of storage space. For enhanced security, Apple is also bringing its T2 Security Chip to the iMac as well.

While the 27-inch iMac still retains the same design and display size, the display itself is getting an upgrade. Apple is now offering the new iMac with a nano-texture glass option which it had first debuted on the Pro Display XDR. The new finish offers a better viewing experience in a bright room or under indirect sunlight. Other notable improvements to the new iMac includes a FaceTime HD camera with support for 1080p resolution, improved built-in speakers with deeper bass, high fidelity, and studio-quality mics which it had first debuted on the 16-inch MacBook Pro first.

As for the 21.5-inch iMac, it will now come with SSDs standard across the board. The iMac Pro is also getting an upgrade and the base $4,999 variant will now come with a 10-core Intel Xeon processor. The new 27-inch iMac is available for order in the United States for $1,799 from today itself. It will start shipping to customers later this week. The updated 21.5-inch iMac will start from $1,099.