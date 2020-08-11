Apple Could Launch a Cheap 4G iPhone 12 Variant in 2021

Wedbush Securities analysts claim that Apple could release a cheaper iPhone 12 variant with only 4G connectivity in March 2021. For this year, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models with 5G connectivity.

The firm’s analysts had previously predicted that Apple could launch a mix of 4G and 5G iPhone 12 variants this year. However, after their latest supply chain checks, they have revised their prediction. While the addition of 5G is leading to an increase in BOM for Apple, Wedbush analysts believe that Apple will not be increasing the prices of its iPhone 12 lineup this year. Instead, the company is cutting corners in other areas like removing the earbuds and even the power adapter to save costs.

Apple could launch this 4G-only variant around the February time frame, Ives told Business Insider. This version of the iPhone 12 is also expected to be cheaper than the 5G models launching in September. Other details about the device are unclear, but Ives predicts that Apple could price the non-5G iPhone at around $800.

Apple is sourcing 5G modem from Qualcomm for its iPhone 12 lineup this year and given how expensive they are, it makes a lot of sense for the company to launch a cheaper 4G-only iPhone 12 variant in 2021. 5G networks are available in only limited parts of the world right now so the addition of 5G is not going to be beneficial for all iPhone 12 owners as well.

Our Take

A non-5G iPhone 12 variant could replace the iPhone SE in Apple’s current lineup, though the estimated $800 price tag for the device would still be a bit too high. Apple is already planning to launch a 5.4-inch variant of the iPhone 12 this year that should entice a lot of existing iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 owners to upgrade to it due to its compact size. The company is also working on three other iPhone 12 variants for this year with screen sizes of 6.1-inches and 6.7-inch, respectively.