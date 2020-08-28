Apple Features Fortnite’s Rival PUBG Mobile on App Store

After Epic Games violated App Store policies by introducing a direct payment service in Fortnite, Apple had not only removed the game from its app distribution platform but it also warned the game developer that it will Terminate its App Store developer account by August 28th if the game developer doesn’t fix the violations.

Ahead of terminating the Epic Games’ developer account today, the Cupertino company has made an interesting move. The Cupertino-based tech giant has featured PUBG Mobile – a direct rival to Fortnite — on the homepage of App Store, with an editorial story boasting the game.

This certainly looks like a move to mock Epic Games. Apple also intends to let people know that they have an option to play PUBG now that Fortnite isn’t available on the App Store. This feud between Apple and Epic Games, however, is benefitting PUBG significantly as the game has not only been featured on the App Store but will also receive Fortnite’s crowd soon.

A new era of @PUBGMOBILE is coming, featuring an overhaul of the Erangel map and a bold new look. Check out the exclusive sneak peek here. https://t.co/ZmcDm6zKQR — App Store (@AppStore) August 28, 2020

Coming to PUBG Mobile itself, the game will be updated to version 1.0 on 8th September. This version will bring enhanced graphics, more in-game features, and an updated Erangel map, which is the most popular map in the game, among other improvements. What is interesting is that PUBG Mobile is built using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.

Speaking of Epic Games, Fortnite was recently updated to Season 2 Chapter 4, which brings new characters and new weapons among other upgrades. Unfortunately, iOS users were not able to play the new chapter of the game as it couldn’t be updated to the latest version.

