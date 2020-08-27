Apple Glass Could Show Zoomed View of Distant Places in AR

Apple Glass is speculated to be the upcoming smart-glass from the Cupertino-based tech giant. There have been plenty of rumors about Apple’s upcoming AR glasses and what AR and VR features they could offer. In a new patent filing discovered today, Apple explains how Apple Glass could be used to offer an AR view of real as well as virtual surroundings.

If you are an iPhone user, you might be aware of the Look Around feature in Apple Maps. It shows you a real-life view of a particular place on your display and you can navigate the destination as you would in reality. It is basically similar to Google Street View but with a smoother motion. Well, Apple seems to be working to offer a feature similar to Look Around in Apple Glass. “A magnified portion and an unmagnified portion of a computer-generated reality (CGR) environment are displayed from a first position,” says Apple. “In response to receiving an input, a magnified portion of the CGR environment from a second position is displayed.”

This feature will allow Apple Glasses users to view real and virtual surroundings on its HUD display. For example, the wearer would be able to zoom in on a place that is far away from him (in his vision), in his Apple Glass. He would also be able to view a totally different location in Apple Glass in a VR view. What’s new about this application is that Apple wants you to be able to turn your head, see something in the “distance,” and then decide to jump immediately to it. What you can “see” from where you are in the environment, can be joined by what is presented as a magnified view of a distant point.

There were rumors of Apple talking about its AR/VR headset at WWDC 2020 but that did not happen. Recent reports indicate Apple launching its first AR/VR headset in 2021 followed by the launch of Apple Glass in 2022. While we might not be able to see Apple Glass anytime soon, its leaked AR and VR applications suggest that it will be a revolutionary product that could change the way we look at smart glasses forever.

