Apple Releases iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1

Apple today released a minor iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 update for all compatible iPhones and iPads. This minor point release from the company is aimed at fixing some important bug in the OS.

iOS 13.6.1 fixes an issue with junk system data files not being deleted automatically when storage is low. Additionally, it also fixes a thermal management issue that could lead certain iPhones to show a green tint on their display.

Below is the full changelog of the OS:

– Addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low

– Fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint

– Fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users

Apple had released iOS 13.6 in mid-July with Apple News improvements, Digital Car Keys support, and more.

If your iPhone is already running iOS 13.6, you can update it to iOS 13.6.1 as none of the versions of OS can be jailbroken. The last major release of iOS 13 that could be jailbroken was iOS 13.5. It is likely that iOS 13.6.1 is the last release of iOS 13 from Apple as the final public release of iOS 14 is now a month or so away.

Alongside iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1, Apple has also released a supplemental macOS Catalina 10.15.6 update to fix a screen freezing issue with the new iMac and a virtualization bug present in the OS.

You can install iOS 13.6.1 or iPadOS 13.6.1 on your iPhone or iPad by navigating to System Preferences > General -> Software Update on your compatible iPhone or iPad. If you find any notable changes or improvements in iOS 13.6.1, do drop a comment and let us know about it!