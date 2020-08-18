Apple Renames Beats 1 to Apple Music 1, Launches Two More Radio Stations

Apple today announced that it is renaming Beats 1, its flagship global radio station, to Apple Music 1. In addition, the company announced two new radio stations — Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country.

Apple had first launched Beats 1 radio five years ago after it acquired Beats and launched Apple Music. Since then, Beats 1 become the most-listened-to radio station in the world.

“For the past five years, if ever there was a meaningful moment in music culture, Beats 1 was there bringing human curation to the forefront and drawing in listeners with exclusive shows from some of the most innovative, respected, and beloved people in music,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, Beats, and International Content. “Now, Apple Music radio provides an unparalleled global platform for artists across all genres to talk about, create, and share music with their fans, and this is just the beginning. We will continue to invest in live radio and create opportunities for listeners around the world to connect with the music they love.”

The new Apple Music Hits radio will play the biggest songs from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, and it will include shows from popular artists and hosts. The on-air hosts for Apple Music Hits will include Jayde Donovan, Estelle, Lowkey, Jenn Marino, Sabi, Nicole Sky and Natalie Sky, and more. As for Apple Music Country, it will focus on country music and aim to introduce listeners to the “best music of today while introducing fans to the stars of tomorrow.”

The changes take place immediately and the new radio stations will be available to Apple Music subscribers worldwide.