Apple TV+ Users Can Now Add CBS All Access and Showtime Subscription at Just $9.99

Apple TV+ users can now subscribe to both Showtime and CBS All Access at $9.99 per month. Users will also get a free 7-day trial and can share the subscription with up to six people via Family Sharing. The offer is only for Apple TV+ subscribers in the US.

The bundle helps Apple TV+ users save up to 50% in subscription charges. When subscribed separately Showtime is $14.99/month while the CBS is priced at $9.99. In other words, you will end up saving a cool $9.99/month. Bundle offers Apple TV+, CBS, and Showtime subscription at a total of $14.99. If you have already subscribed to Showtime and CBS individually, then this bundle makes a lot of sense.

Got a free subscription to Apple TV+ for a year? If so, then the subscription bundle will cost just $9.99. Once you stop subscribing to Apple TV +, then Showtime and CBS subscription will be charged at the usual price.

Apple TV+ gives you access to award-winning Apple Originals, with more high-quality series and movies being added each month,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “This bundle is a big bonus for Apple TV+ subscribers, giving them the best of CBS and Showtime on the Apple TV app at a great value.

Our Take

Apple TV+ lets you subscribe to individual channels without the need to download separate apps. This way, you can search for a channel on the Apple TV app and subscribe to the same. Subscription charges vary from one channel to another. However, most of the channels offer a trial. Thanks to the bundle, you can now watch channels like CBS live sports. Apple has increased its focus on services and, as a result, reported $12.7 billion services revenue in the first quarter of this year.