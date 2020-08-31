Apple Now Allows Developers to Suggest Changes to App Review Guidelines

In the recent past, Apple’s App Store review policy has come under the scanner multiple times. The company has now announced that it will be allowing developers to “suggest changes to the guidelines.” This way, developers will be able to voice their opinion and suggest changes to the existing guidelines.

Apple has also added that bug fixes will “no longer be delayed over guideline violations.” However, the new guideline will be overruled in case of “legal issue.” Furthermore, Developers can appeal against an violation and suggest changes for guidelines. This way, Apple will get a better sense of what the developer community thinks about some of its policies.

The App Store is dedicated to providing a great experience for everyone. To continue offering a safe place for users to download apps and helping you successfully develop apps that are secure, high-quality, reliable, and respectful of user privacy, we’ve updated the app review process as announced at WWDC20. For apps that are already on the App Store, bug fixes will no longer be delayed over guideline violations except for those related to legal issues. You’ll instead be able to address guideline violations in your next submission. And now, in addition to appealing decisions about whether an app violates guidelines, you can suggest changes to the guidelines. We also encourage you to submit your App Store and Apple development platform suggestions so we can continue to improve experiences for the developer community.

Developers can head over to Apple Developer website to submit an App Store or platform suggestion.

Our Take

Apple is currently embroiled in a battle with Epic games over in-app purchases. Developers are rallying against Apple’s App Store fees which goes all the way up to 30%. Mandatory in-app purchases is yet another guideline that has infuriated developers. We hope the new feature will allow developers to voice their opinion and contest App Store violations in a better manner.

