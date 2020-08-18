Apple Says It ‘Very Much’ Wants to Keep Fortnite on the App Store But Won’t Make an Exception

Earlier today, Epic Games revealed that Apple will be terminating its developer account on August 28 after the company added a direct payment method to Fortnite and violated the App Store regulations. Apple has now issued a statement on this matter clarifying its stance.

In its statement, the company says that the “problem” Epic has created for itself can be solved by the company submitting an update to Fortnite that is in line with all App Store regulations. The Cupertino company is also very much interested in keeping Epic Games as a part of the Apple Developer Program and their apps on the App Store.

Below is the full statement from Apple on the matter:

The App Store is designed to be a safe and trusted place for users and a great business opportunity for all developers. Epic has been one of the most successful developers on the App Store, growing into a multibillion dollar business that reaches millions of iOS customers around the world. We very much want to keep the company as part of the Apple Developer Program and their apps on the Store. The problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied if they submit an update of their app that reverts it to comply with the guidelines they agreed to and which apply to all developers. We won’t make an exception for Epic because we don’t think it’s right to put their business interests ahead of the guidelines that protect our customers.

If Apple ends up terminating Epic Games developer account, it could have some major consequences for the entire app development community and other apps and games which rely on Epic’s Unreal Engine. Apple’s threat to Epic Games is also going to make a lot of studios and developers wary of the App Store and the control that Apple has over the platform.

Epic Games has asked for a restraining order until the case goes to judgment, but if that does not happen, the company might just be forced to update Fortnite to keep its developer account intact.

