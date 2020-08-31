Apple Watch Series 5 LTE Models Out of Stock on Apple’s Online Store Hinting at September Refresh

A number of variants of the Apple Watch Series 5 are currently sold out on Apple’s online store hinting at the impending launch of the Apple Watch Series 6.

Almost all variants of the Apple Watch Series 5 44mm with LTE are unavailable on Apple’s online store, with only the GPS variants available for purchase. The smaller 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 with LTE is still available for purchase though. There have been rumors of Apple launching the iPad Air refresh and the Apple Watch Series 6 in September and holding the iPhone 12 launch event in early October.

The staggered launch would make a lot of sense as it would reduce the load on Apple’s supply chain and logistics which are already strained currently due to the ongoing pandemic and limited resources. Ideally, if you are looking to buy a new Apple Watch, you should wait for a few more weeks since the launch of Apple Watch Series 6 seems to be around the corner. Leaks suggest the upcoming Apple Watch will feature new health-tracking features including blood oxygen monitoring, improved ECG capabilities, stress level monitoring, and other mental health-related features.

New iPad and Apple Watch models have recently passed the Eurasian filing which again points to Apple refreshing the iPad and Apple Watch lineup in the coming few weeks. Going by Apple’s previous track record, it is possible that we can see an Apple Watch and iPad Air refresh drop in the third week of September.