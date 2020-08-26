Apple Watch Series 6 and New iPad Models Leak in Latest Eurasian Filing

If a brand wants to sell devices with encryption technologies in the Russian region, the company is required to list those devices on Eurasian Economic Commission ahead of their sale. Thanks to this tradition, we have come to know about many Apple products in the past before they launch in the market with the help of the Eurasian Economic Commission listings. Today, the Eurasian Economic Commission has listed two upcoming products from Apple on its platform, the Watch Series 6, and refreshed models of iPads.

Eurasian Economic Commission has listed eight Apple Watch models that have not been seen before, the A2291, A2292, A2351, A2352, A2375, A2376, A2355 and the A2356. Since these Apple Watch models haven’t been spotted before, they are most probably related to the allegedly upcoming smartwatch from the Cupertino-based tech giant, the Apple Watch Series 6. This upcoming smartwatch is said to feature WatchOS7 and an SPo2 sensor. According to leaks and rumours so far, the Apple Watch Series 6 will make its debut in September, alongside the iPhone 12.

Along with various models of the Apple Watch Series 6, Eurasian Economic Commission has listed seven never-before-seen models of iPad, the A2270, A2072, A2316, A2324, A2325, A2428, and the A2429. These models could most probably be refreshed versions of the iPad Air and the regular iPad, just as recent rumours suggest. The upcoming iPad Air is said to feature a design similar to the iPad Pro, a bigger display, and USB Type-C port, among other upgrades. According to the listing, these tablets run on iPadOS 14.

