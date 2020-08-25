Apple Is Working on a ‘Less Ambitious’ AirPower

Apple had announced the AirPower wireless charging mat in 2018. The standout feature of the AirPower was that it can charge three devices simultaneously no matter where you place them on the wireless charging mat. However, after delaying the launch of the product, the brand eventually canceled the AirPower in 2019 due to “quality issues.” According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple might now be working on a “less ambitious” wireless charger.

Bloomberg has published a report today that talks about the latest wireless charging mat in the market, the Nomad Base Station Pro. In this report, Bloomberg has revealed something very interesting regarding an upcoming wireless charger from Apple. According to the publication, the Cupertino-based tech giant is developing “a less ambitious wireless charger for the iPhone.”

The report doesn’t mention any specifics about this upcoming wireless charger from Apple. But the “less ambitious” term used by the publication suggests that the upcoming wireless charger from the brand will not be as capable as the AirPower. It could mean that this upcoming wireless charger could either miss out on the capability to charge multiple devices at once or the ability to charge devices no matter where you place them on the surface of the charger.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst popular for predicting Apple’s future products and services had also talked about such a charger from the Cupertino-based tech giant. With Bloomberg’s report to support the claim, it looks like Apple is indeed developing a new wireless charger.

We Want to Hear from You

The Nomad Base Station Pro is a wireless charging mat that offers the features of AirPower, such as charging three devices simultaneously with a “drop anywhere” design. The wireless charging mat has been developed by Aira Inc, which is a much smaller company than Apple. If Aira could do it then why couldn’t Apple? Did Apple didn’t put all its efforts into the project? Or is there a bigger picture here? Do let us know what you think about it in the comments section below.