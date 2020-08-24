Apple’s First Retail Store that Sits on Water to Open Soon in Singapore

Apple is “soon” going to open its third Apple Store in Singapore and its first store in the world that sits on a body of water. The store is located at Marina Bay Sands which is located at Singapore’s bayfront. The company’s retail stores are always known for their iconic architecture and design but the one at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands easily take the cake for being the most unique.

Apple says that an elevated boardwalk and underwater passage connect the pavilion to the shore and to the MBS mall. The dome-like structure is covered with glass panels that reflect on the “towering skyline of the Downtown Core” and the bayfront water. As night approaches, the sphere has a gentle warm glow which is similar to the traditional lanterns carried during Singapore’s mid-Autumn festival.

“Apple Marina Bay Sands is coming soon to Singapore, celebrating the first Apple store in the world that sits on the water. As with every Apple store around the world, Apple Marina Bay Sands will bring the best of Apple to our customers, at an iconic location in Singapore. We can’t wait to see you soon” an Apple spokesman said.

Apple already has two retail stores in Singapore, one in Orchard road and another in Changi Airport. The first one was opened in 2017 and it was the first Apple store in South-east Asia.

