The Best Trackpad Keyboard Cases for iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air

Many people want to use their iPad as a desktop or laptop replacement. Depending on your use case, that’s perfectly possible as well. But the one thing you will need for that is a keyboard case with a trackpad for a proper typing and browsing experience. Apple does sell a Magic Keyboard with a trackpad for its iPad Pro lineup, but it is very expensive. Check out the best trackpad keyboard cases for your iPad, iPad Pro or iPad Air that won’t burn a hole in your pocket as well.

If you type a lot, having a keyboard with a trackpad is a must for your iPad or iPad Air. While there are plenty of keyboard cases for the iPad, keyboards with trackpads are far and few. A keyboard case with a trackpad is better than a regular keyboard because it makes it notably easier to select text and navigate around the UI when you have the iPad on your lap. For some UI interactions, the trackpad/mouse pointer combo is simply better than the fat human finger. Apple added trackpad support to iPadOS with the release of iPadOS 13.4 in March and launched its Magic Keyboard with a trackpad for the iPad Pro lineup around the same time as well.

If you are in the market for a keyboard case with a trackpad for your iPad, check out the best trackpad keyboards for iPad, iPad Pro, and iPad Air. Do note that all the keyboard cases below are compatible with all iPads, so make sure to check the compatibility section as well.

1. Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

If you want to truly want to turn your iPad Pro into a laptop, your best option is to get Apple’s Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro case. Compared to other offerings on this list, Apple’s keyboard case is very, very expensive. However, it also has a very unique floating cantilever design that other keyboard cases for the iPads lack. What’s even better is that the iPad Pro attaches itself to the keyboard case magnetically. This means attaching and detaching your iPad from the keyboard is extremely easy. There’s also has a passthrough USB-C port for charging purposes which you will not find on other keyboard cases for the iPad Pro.

From a case standpoint, it provides protection to both the front and back of the iPad. Two other downsides of Apple’s keyboard case for the iPad Pro is that it lacks a dedicated row of function keys and the keyboard is not backlit.

The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is priced at $279 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $329 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro on Amazon, which works out to a discount of $20 on Apple’s website.

Compatible with: 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018/2020)

➤ Buy Now [Amazon] | 12.9-inch version

2. Brydge Pro+ for iPad Pro

Brydge was among the first companies to launch a keyboard case with trackpad for the iPad Pro. If you are looking for a solid alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard with trackpad, you cannot go wrong with the Brydge Pro+. The keyboard case fixes two of the major issues with Apple’s offering by including a dedicated row of function keys with quick access to change brightness levels, volume, control music playback, and more. Secondly, the keys are backlit which should make typing easier when you are in a dark room.

There were some issues with the Brydge Pro+ when it first launched and its trackpad performance was sub-par. However, the company has rolled out multiple software updates since the release of the keyboard case to fix all such issues.

The Brydge Pro+ is as expensive as Apple’s keyboard case though, with the 11-inch variant available for $199.99 and the 12.9-inch variant available for $229.99. The case is usually discounted by around $30-$40 though.

Compatible with: 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018/2020)

➤ Buy Now [Amazon]

3. Logitech Combo Touch for iPad

If you own a 7th gen. iPad and want a keyboard case for it that features a trackpad, you should look at Logitech’s Combo Touch. It features a full-size backlit keyboard along with a trackpad. The kick-back stand design of the case allows for a title of up to 50 degrees and it offers four different modes meant for typing, viewing, reading, and sketching. The case also has a slot to house your Apple Pencil or Logitech’s own Crayon stylus. The keyboard also has a dedicated row of function keys so you can quickly bring up search, adjust volume/brightness, control media playback, and more.

The keyboard connects to the iPad using the Smart Connector so it draws power from the iPad itself. At $149.99, the Logitech Combo Touch for iPad is definitely on the expensive side though.

Compatible with: iPad 7th gen

➤ Buy Now [Amazon]

4. Phixonzar Keyboard Case for iPad Air and iPad Pro

If you want a relatively cheap keyboard case for the iPad Pro that gets the job done, the keyboard case from Phixnozar should get the job done. It is obviously not as well built as Apple’s or Brydge’s offering but should be good enough for users who plan to use the case sparingly. The hinges on the case can rotate up to 130-degrees to offer a comfortable viewing angle when you prop the iPad on your lap.

The keyboard case also features backlit keys with RBG lightning and you can cycle between different lighting effects and brightness levels as well. Do note that with the backlit on, the battery life of the keyboard case drops to 3 hours. With the backlight off though, the keyboard case can last for up to 350 hours. The Phixonzar keyboard case is compatible with the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro. The case does not take power from the iPad and you will have to charge it separately via USB-C.

The Phixonzar keyboard case is available for around $80-90 on Amazon.

Compatible with: iPad 7th gen, iPad Air 3, 2017 iPad Pro 10.5

➤ Buy Now [Amazon]

5. Typecase Touch for iPad

For regular iPad, iPad Air 3, and other iPads with a home button, the Typecase touch keyboard case is a good option. The hinge on the case allows one to rotate the iPad’s display 360 degrees without any issues. The hinge allows one to use their iPad in seven different angles and positions. The multi-touch trackpad is also relatively large at 2.4-inch. As for the keyboard, it has support for ten different backlights and has a dedicated row of function keys as well. The case even comes with a holster on the left where you can tuck your Apple Pencil.

The keyboard case does not take power from the iPad. Instead, it has its own battery and you can charge it over USB-C. The Typecase Touch for iPad is usually available for around $50 which makes it a pretty attractive offering.

Compatible with: 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018/2020)

➤ Buy Now [Amazon] | 12.9-inch version

Which keyboard case with trackpad do you prefer for your iPad? Drop a comment and let us know!