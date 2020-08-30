Wireless charging has become a mainstay in all iPhones that Apple has launched since the iPhone 8 including the recently launched budget-oriented $399 iPhone SE. Wireless charging might be slower than wired charging but it has a higher convenience factor. However, it is important that you use a good wireless charger with your iPhone for the best possible experience. Check out the best wireless chargers for your iPhone and everything else that you need to know about wirelessly charging your iPhone here.

Apart from iPhones, Apple has added wireless charging to the AirPods and the AirPods Pro charging case as well which are among the most popular iPhone accessories out there. The Apple Watch can also only be charged wirelessly. Depending on your use case, you can get a wireless charger that can charge the iPhone, AirPods, and the Apple Watch wirelessly at once. This is a better solution than charging all these devices individually as you can simply place them on the wireless charger before going to bed and be done with it.

Before you buy a wireless charger for your iPhone, there’s a lot that you need to know about wirelessly charging your device though. Read below to find out.

iPhones With Wireless Charging Support

The following iPhones support Qi wireless charging:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020)

All these iPhones support Qi wireless charging and can charge at a maximum speed of 7.5W. You can use a wireless charger that supports 9W or even faster charging speeds, but your iPhone is only going to charge at 7.5W maximum. You also need to ensure that the wall adapter you use with the wireless charger is able to output at least 10W of power. The stock iPhone charger can only output 5W of power so it is recommended that you don’t use it as the charging speeds are going to be slower. Wirelessly charging the iPhone is inherently slower than charging it over a wired connection. If you want to charge your iPhone in the quickest time possible, wired charging with a fast charger is the best solution.

Another issue with wireless charging is that you must make sure that the wireless charging coil inside your iPhone is aligned with the coil inside the charger for the charging process to happen. This means you cannot just drop your iPhone anywhere on the wireless charger, you must place it properly in the center to ensure the charging coils are aligned. Your iPhone is also bound to get a bit warm when charged wirelessly, though this is not a cause of concern in any way.

Apart from the above iPhones, the AirPods Pro, the AirPods with the wireless charging case, and the Apple Watch also support wireless charging. If you buy the right wireless charger, you can charge all your devices using one charger itself. Do note that all wireless chargers can charge your Apple Watch since it uses a slightly different wireless charging standard.

Best Wireless Chargers for iPhone

The good thing is that wireless charging has become a common feature in smartphones nowadays and that has led to wireless chargers becoming more affordable. Below is a look at some of the best wireless chargers for the iPhone.

1. Anker Wireless Charger and Dual Pad for iPhone

Anker is a very reputed name in the world of accessories for iPhones and other smartphones. The company is known to make high-quality iPhone accessories including MFi cables and wireless chargers. Depending on your need, you can get a wireless charging pad from Anker or get its PowerWave+ Pad charging station that can charge your iPhone and Apple Watch or AirPods together at once. All the chargers from the company are capable of charging your iPhone at its full speed of 7.5W, though some of the lower end chargers do not ship with an AC adapter bundled.

Check out some wireless chargers from Anker below that are worth buying for your iPhone:

Anker PowerWave Stand wireless charger – $18.99

Anker PowerWave Pad – $11.95

Anker PowerWave+ wireless charging station – $29.99

Anker PowerWave 10 Dual Pad – $39.99

2. Choetech Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone

Choetech is another renowned brand known for its various iPhone accessories. The company’s fast wireless charging pad has a slim and compact design and ideal for charging your iPhone or your AirPods carrying case wirelessly. There’s a LED ring surrounding the charging pad as well to give you an indicator of whether your device is charging or not. The charging pad features a USB-C port so you can use the same wired charger to quickly charge your iPad Pro or other USB-C devices as well when required.

The charger also comes with an 18W wall adapter in the box which makes it a great deal considering it is available for just over $10.

➤ Choetech Wireless Charging Pad – $23.99

3. Belkin Wireless Charger for iPhone

If you want a wireless charger for your iPhone from a more renowned brand and great build quality, you can consider some options from Belkin. The company’s Boost Up wireless charging stand will fast charge your iPhone wirelessly at 7.5W and it has been designed in a way that is compatible with cases that are up to 3mm thick. There is also a discrete LED light that glows white to let you know when your iPhone is charging properly, with an amber light informing users that something is wrong and their device is not charging.

There’s also the Bold wireless charging pad from the company with the same feature set. Belkin wireless chargers are notably more expensive than some of the other wireless chargers in this list but the company is known for offering superior build quality with its products.

➤ Belkin Boost Up Bold wireless charging pad – $24.99 | Wireless Charging stand – $34.99

4. Mophie Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone

Mophie is a very popular iPhone accessory maker. The company is primarily known for its external power banks for iPhones, but it also makes wireless chargers. The company’s wireless charging pad has a very compact and slim design and can charge your iPhone at its full speed of up to 7.5W. The charging pad has a rubberized coating on the top that not only prevents your iPhone from slipping but also helps it from getting scratched.

➤ Mophie wireless charging pad – $19.99

5. Yootech Wireless Charger for iPhone

If you want relatively inexpensive wireless charging pad for your iPhone with a basic design, the Yooetech wireless charging pad is going to be ideal for you. The charging pad has the same set of features as other wireless chargers on this list so you are not really missing out on anything by going with Yootech’s offering. For $21.99, you can get two of Yootech’s wireless charging pad — one for your home and office each — along with two USB-C cables, so you only need a wall adapter to get started.

➤ Yoootech wireless charging pad – $21.99

6. Nomad Base Station Pro for iPhone

If you have the money to burn and want an AirPower-like wireless charger that can simultaneously charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, the Nomad Base Station is the charger of your dreams. While Apple had to cancel the AirPower due to overheating issues, Nomad took the time and invested the resources in building a true AirPower alternative. There are plenty of other wireless chargers that can charge multiple devices at once. However, with all of them, you must ensure that the wireless charging coils are properly aligned. That is not the case with the Nomad Base Station Pro as you can keep the devices anywhere on the charging pad and they will start charging.

You will have to pay for this convenience though as the Nomad Base Station Pro is available for a whopping $220.

➤ Nomad Base Station Pro – $220

If you are looking for a cheaper wireless charging station then check our best wireless charging station for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods post.

These are our top wireless iPhone charger picks. Which wireless charger do you use with your iPhone? Do you wirelessly charge your iPhone or do you tend to still charge it using a wired connection due to the faster speeds that it offers?