Deal: Get Up to $350 Off on 16-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro

Amazon and B&H are offering some pretty great deals on a lot of Apple products including the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, older iPad Pro models, and more for the week. Check out the best Apple deals available for the weekend below.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The top-end variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro features an 8-core Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, Radeon Pro 5500M GPU, and 1TB SSD. The machine retails for $2799 but Amazon is offering a $350 discount on it that brings its price down to $2449. This is among the lowest-ever prices that we have tracked for this machine.

The 512GB variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro sees a slightly lower $250 discount that brings its price down to $2,149. This model usually sees a $300 discount so if you can, you should possibly wait for a better deal.

13-inch MacBook Pro

The 10th gen. Core i5 model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage space, the very high-end model that Apple sells, is currently discounted by $200 on Amazon. This brings its price down to $1,799 from $1,999.

MacBook Air

The base variant of the MacBook Air with 256GB and 512GB storage has been discounted by $50 and $60 on Amazon. This brings their price down to $949 and $1,239, respectively.

iPad Pro

The 2018 generation iPad Pro is available with hefty discounts on B&H. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 64GB storage and Wi-Fi + 4G connectivity is available for just $799, down from its usual price of $1,149 ($350 off). There are other models that are also available with similar $350 discount. Only the 1TB variant of the 11-inch iPad Pro is on discount at B&H. While the model retails for $1,499, B&H is offering it for $1,149.

Woot is also offering similar discounts on the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It does have more variants of the 11-inch iPad Pro on discount compared to B&H though.

If you are looking to buy the 10.2-inch iPad, Woot has them on a $50 or higher discount as well.

