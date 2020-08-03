Deal: AirPods and AirPods Pro Drop to Their Lowest Prices Ever

Looking to buy the AirPods or the AirPods Pro? The earbuds have been discounted to their lowest price ever so now is perhaps the perfect time to buy them if you have been eyeing them for a long time.

The regular AirPods with wireless charging case is usually available for $199. However, Amazon has discounted it by a massive $59.02 thereby bringing its price down to $139.98. That’s the same price you will have to pay for the AirPods with the wired charging case post discount so this is an absolutely amazing deal and the lowest price ever we have tracked on them. The deal is only going to be available until stocks last so make sure to pull the trigger on them as soon as possible.

As for the AirPods Pro, they have also been discounted by $50 on BrandSmart USA bringing their price down to $199. They are an Apple authorized retailer so you can purchase the AirPods Pro from them without any issues. This is again the lowest price we have ever tracked for the AirPods Pro so this is as good as a deal you are going to get.

Both deals above are the best-ever we have seen so far and you are unlikely to see such steep discounts on the AirPods and the AirPods Pro again anytime soon. So, if you are still on the fence, don’t be as this is a deal you should not be missing out on.

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.