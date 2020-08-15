Deal: Amazon and Best Buy Offering Up to $300 Off on MacBook Pro, $100 Off on iPad Pro, More

Looking to buy a new Mac or iPad? Best Buy and Amazon have some pretty good discounts on Apple products that you should check out. The former is hosting a 3-day anniversary sale where plenty of other Apple products are also on discount.

Depending on which Apple product you are looking to buy — MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, or iPads, you will find the perfect deal for yourself below.

MacBook Pro

The more powerful 10th gen. variants of the 13-inch MacBook Pro are currently available with a $200 discount on Best Buy. The discount brings the price of the $1,799.99 and $1,999.99 variants of the 13-inch MacBook Pro down to $1,599.99 and $1,799.99, respectively. The former features 512GB of storage, while the latter comes with 1TB storage and a more powerful 10th gen. Intel processor.

➤ Deal [Best Buy]

The two variants of the 16-inch MacBook Pro are available with a $300 discount on Best Buy. This brings their price down to $2,099 and $2,499, respectively. Amazon is also offering a similar deal on the machines so you can get the 16-inch MacBook Pro from the latter if you wish to.

➤ Deal [Best Buy]

MacBook Air

On the MacBook Air, both Best Buy and Amazon are offering a $50 discount. This brings the price of the $999 MacBook Air down to $949. The 512GB variant which retails for $1,299 sees a bigger $100 discount on Amazon compared to Best Buy. If you are a student though, you can get an additional $100 discount with Student Deals from Best Buy.

➤ Deal [Best Buy]

iMac

The new 27-inch iMac is already available on Amazon at a $100+ discount. The base variant which costs $1,799 is available for $1,689.93 after a $109.07 discount. The slightly more powerful 3.3GHz Core i5 variant with 512GB storage retails for $1,999 but can be purchased for $1,905.94 after discount.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

iPad Pro

Amazon is not offering any deals on the iPad Pro, but Best Buy is offering a $50 discount albeit only for students. It is also offering a $100 discount on the iPad Air, though it is only available on the 256GB variant. The cheapest iPad Air you can get as a part of this deal is the Wi-Fi variant with 256GB storage for $549.99.

➤ Deal [Best Buy]

Which Apple product do you plan to buy as a part of the sale? Drop a comment and let us know!

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.