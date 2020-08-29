Deal: Amazon and B&H Offering Amazing Discounts on MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, AirPods

For this weekend, Amazon and B&H are once again back with some amazing discounts of up to $350 on iPads, MacBook Pro, AirPods, and other Apple products.
Depending on which Apple product you are planning to buy, Amazon and B&H have you covered with some sweet deals.
16-inch MacBook Pro
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is once again discounted by $300 on Amazon. This time around though, only the Core i9 variant with 16GB RAM, Radeon Pro 5500M GPU, and 1TB SSD sees the $300 discount which brings its price down to $2,499 from $2,799. The lower-end 512GB variant is discounted by $250 meaning you can buy it for $2,149 instead of $2,399.
13-inch MacBook Pro
There is a discount on only one variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro — the high-end model with the 10th gen. Intel Core i5 processor, 1TB storage, and 16GB RAM. Its retail price is $1,999 but Amazon is offering it for $1,799.99 after a $199.01 discount.
MacBook Air
The base variant of the MacBook Air with 256GB and 512GB storage has been discounted by $50 and $60 on Amazon. This brings their price down to $949 and $1,239, respectively.
iPad Pro
The 2018 iPad Pro is available with hefty discounts on B&H. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 64GB storage and Wi-Fi + 4G connectivity is available for just $799, down from its usual price of $1,149 ($350 off). There are other models that are also available with a similar $350 discount. Only the 1TB variant of the 11-inch iPad Pro is on discount at B&H. While the model retails for $1,499, B&H is offering it for $1,149.
AirPods Pro
Amazon’s amazing deal on the AirPods and the AirPods Pro from earlier this week still continue to be available. The retailer has discounted the $249 AirPods Pro by $29 to $220. This is among the lowest price we have seen for the AirPods Pro and one which you should definitely take advantage of.
AirPods
AirPods with the wired charging case are priced at $159, though they are usually available at a discount of around $10-$20. Amazon’s $30 brings their price down to just $129 which is among the lowest we have seen for them. The variant with the wireless charging case also sees a $30 case which means you can get it for $169.
If you end up taking advantage of any of the deals above, do drop a comment and let us know about it!
Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.