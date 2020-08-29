Deal: Amazon and B&H Offering Amazing Discounts on MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, AirPods

For this weekend, Amazon and B&H are once again back with some amazing discounts of up to $350 on iPads, MacBook Pro, AirPods, and other Apple products.

Depending on which Apple product you are planning to buy, Amazon and B&H have you covered with some sweet deals.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is once again discounted by $300 on Amazon. This time around though, only the Core i9 variant with 16GB RAM, Radeon Pro 5500M GPU, and 1TB SSD sees the $300 discount which brings its price down to $2,499 from $2,799. The lower-end 512GB variant is discounted by $250 meaning you can buy it for $2,149 instead of $2,399.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

13-inch MacBook Pro

There is a discount on only one variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro — the high-end model with the 10th gen. Intel Core i5 processor, 1TB storage, and 16GB RAM. Its retail price is $1,999 but Amazon is offering it for $1,799.99 after a $199.01 discount.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

MacBook Air

The base variant of the MacBook Air with 256GB and 512GB storage has been discounted by $50 and $60 on Amazon. This brings their price down to $949 and $1,239, respectively.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

iPad Pro

The 2018 iPad Pro is available with hefty discounts on B&H. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 64GB storage and Wi-Fi + 4G connectivity is available for just $799, down from its usual price of $1,149 ($350 off). There are other models that are also available with a similar $350 discount. Only the 1TB variant of the 11-inch iPad Pro is on discount at B&H. While the model retails for $1,499, B&H is offering it for $1,149.

➤ Deal [B&H]

AirPods Pro

Amazon’s amazing deal on the AirPods and the AirPods Pro from earlier this week still continue to be available. The retailer has discounted the $249 AirPods Pro by $29 to $220. This is among the lowest price we have seen for the AirPods Pro and one which you should definitely take advantage of.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

AirPods

AirPods with the wired charging case are priced at $159, though they are usually available at a discount of around $10-$20. Amazon’s $30 brings their price down to just $129 which is among the lowest we have seen for them. The variant with the wireless charging case also sees a $30 case which means you can get it for $169.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

