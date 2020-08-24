Deal: Amazon Discounts the AirPods Pro to Its Lowest Price Ever

Amazon has discounted the AirPods Pro by $29.01 to one of its lowest prices ever of just $219.99. The retailer usually tends to discount the AirPods Pro by $15-$20 so this is a slightly better deal.

This is among the lowest price that we have seen for the AirPods Pro on Amazon, though its not exactly the lowest price for the earbuds across all retailers. The previous best-discounted price tag for the wireless earbuds was $199 but that was one of its kind deal from Staples. Nonetheless, this is still a great deal for the AirPods Pro and we are seeing such a big discount after a couple of months now. Such deals tend to run out of stock fast due to heavy demand so make sure to pull the trigger on them as soon as possible.

➤ Buy Now [Amazon]

The regular AirPods are also available for a pretty sweet price of $134.95 after a $24.05 discount on Amazon. The variant with the wireless charging case sees a slightly higher $30 discount that brings its price down to $169.

➤ Buy Now [Amazon]

The AirPods and the AirPods Pro continue to remain among the best wireless earbuds in the market right now. Apple does not intend to refresh the AirPods or the AirPods Pro this year, with the next-gen AirPods expected to arrive in March 2021 with an AirPods Pro-like form factor.

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.