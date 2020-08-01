Deal: Amazon Has Awesome Discounts on MacBook Pro, AirPods, More

Amazon is once again hosting some amazing sales on MacBooks, AirPods, and iPads for this weekend. Check out the best deals on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, AirPods, AirPods Pro, and other Apple accessories below.

Before you jump on the deals below, if you are confused as to which MacBook you should buy for your use case, make sure to check out our MacBook buying guide.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook is once again discounted by $300 on Amazon. The base as well as the 8-core Core i9 variants are discounted by $300 which brings their price down to $2,099 and $2,499, respectively. Stocks are limited though so make sure to buy the variant that you are interested in as soon as possible.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

Amazon is selling some high-end BTO variants of the 16-inch MacBook Pro as well now. You can get the 2.4Ghz Core i9 variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, and Radeon Pro 5500M GPU for $3,499. You can get the machine at a lower price from other sellers, but they might not offer Prime shipping.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

MacBook Air

The base variant of the MacBook Air with 256GB and 512GB storage has been discounted by $100 on Amazon. This brings their price down to $899 and $999, respectively.

AirPods and AirPods Pro

The regular AirPods with the wired charging case is discounted by $20 to $129 from its original price of $159. The wireless charging case variant sees a bigger $30 discount that drops its price down to $169 from $199. Customers also have the option of buying the AirPods now and paying for it over six months in installments without any interest provided they use their Amazon Store card.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

As for the AirPods Pro, they are discounted by $15, so increased of $249, you can get them for $234. There’s also the AirPods Pro and AppleCare+ bundle that’s available for just $263.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

iPhone and Mac Accessories

Aukey 60W USB-C GaN charger with USB-C and USB-A ports for $27.99 – Deal

Choetech 61W USB-C GaN charger for $23.99 – Deal

RAVPower 90W GaN charger with 2 USB-C ports for $45.99 – Deal

RAVPower 61W USB-C GaN charger for $24.99 – Deal

Choetech 10000mAh 18W powerbank for $22.99 – Deal

Choetech 3-port 18W car charger with USB-C port for $5.99 – Deal

Aukey 6ft USB-C to Lightning cable for $12.99 – Deal

Choetech 4ft USB-C to Lightning cable for $9.99 – Deal

Choetech USB-C to HDMI adapter for MacBooks for $11.99 – Deal

Check out some useful iPhone and Mac accessories that are on discount on Amazon below.

If you end up buying any Apple product mentioned above, do drop a comment and let us know!

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.