Deal: Get the AirPods for $129, AirPods Pro for $219

Amazon is back with another great deal on the AirPods. After discounting the AirPods Pro to just $219 earlier this week, Amazon is now discounting the AirPods by $30 to $129.

The AirPods with the wired charging case are priced at $159, though they are usually available at a discount of around $10-$20. Amazon’s $30 brings their price down to just $129 which is among the lowest we have seen for them. The variant with the wireless charging case also sees a $30 case which means you can get it for $169. Amazon also continues to offer the AirPods Pro for $229 after a $30 discount.

These are all great deals, with all the products being in stock and available for delivery by the end of this week. If you have been looking to buy the AirPods or AirPods Pro for a long time now, you should definitely pull the trigger now as you are unlikely to get a better deal on them now.

➤ Deal [Amazon] | AirPods Pro – Deal [Amazon]

As the supply for the AirPods and the AirPods Pro has improved and the demand settled, we are seeing the earbuds frequently being discounted. Apple does not intend to launch new AirPods or AirPods Pro refresh anytime soon so you can go ahead and buy them without any apprehensions as well.

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.