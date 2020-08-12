Deal: 16-inch MacBook Pro Discounted by $350 on Amazon and B&H

Amazon usually tends to discount the 16-inch MacBook Pro by $300. However, for now, Amazon has discounted the top-end 16-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB storage space by $350. This is among the best deals you will find on the machine currently.

MacBook Pro

The top-end variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro features an 8-core Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, Radeon Pro 5500M GPU, and 1TB SSD. The retail price of the machine is listed as $2,799, though Amazon almost always discounts it by $300 to $2,499. For a limited time though, Amazon has the machine with a discount of $350 bringing the price down to $2,449. B&H is also offering a similar $350 discount so if you tend to prefer B&H over Amazon, you can order the machine from the former as well.

The 512GB variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is also available with a $300 discount meaning you only need to pay $2,099 for it.

Amazon is not offering any discounts on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, but B&H is. The retailer has the high-end 10th gen. Core i5 variants available with a discount of $200. So, the top-end $1,999 model is available for just $1,799. Similarly, the $1,799 variant is available for $1,499. Other variants of the 13-inch MacBook Pro are also on discount albeit for just $100.

AirPods & AirPods Pro

In case you are interested in buying the AirPods, Amazon has discounted the regular AirPods with charging case to $134.9 ($24.05 off) from its retail price of $159. The model with the wireless charging case sees a bigger $30 discount to $169.

The AirPods Pro is available for $234 on Amazon after a $15 discount from their usual price of $249.

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.