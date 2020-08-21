Epic Games Hosting a Free Fortnite Tournament with Anti-Apple Prizes

Epic Games is holding a #FreeFortnite event on August 23 in Fortnite ahead of the release of Chapter 2 – Season 4 of the game on August 27. Epic notes that this will be the last time that Fortnite players from different platforms will be able to play together as iPhone players will be left behind on Chapter 2 – Season 3.

This is because Apple has booted Fortnite off the App Store for adding a direct payment method to Fortnite in direct violation of the App Store guidelines. As a part of the #FreeFortnite event, Epic Games is handing out non-Apple prizes to winners depending on the points they accumulate. The prize pool includes a total of 1,200 units of Alienware Gaming laptop, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, OnePlus 8, PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, and the Nintendo Switch that the top players will get. Additionally, the 20,000 top-scoring players across the world will get a #FreeFortnite adjustable cap which takes a clear jibe at Apple’s colorful logo from the past.

As for points, players will get 1 point for every 3 minutes they spend on the BR island. For eliminations, they will get 1 point per Elim, while a Victory Royale will get them 10 points.

Epic Games and Apple are currently involved in a major tussle over the App Store regulations. After Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store, Epic Games filed a lawsuit against the company for the basic freedom of consumers and developers. With Fortnite on iPhone not getting any more updates, iOS players will be stuck behind on Season 3. Epic Games is encouraging users to switch to other platforms if they want to try out the new season which will come with some major changes.

You can read the entire Apple vs Epic Games saga and how the Fortnite developer is taking on the Cupertino company over its ‘Apple Tax’ here.