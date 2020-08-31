Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg Criticised Apple’s App Store Policies in Front of 50,000 Employees

At a company-wide meeting last week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticized Apple opening in front of more than 50,000 employees. He said that Apple has a “unique stranglehold as a gatekeeper on what gets on phones.”

He also said that Apple is using the App Store to block innovation, competition, and it allows the company to charge “monopoly rents.” Zuckerberg made these statements when answering a question about Apple blocking gaming-related apps on the App Store. The Facebook CEO has previously criticized Apple for many of its policies in the past. The CEOs of both tech giants are not really fond of each other, with Tim Cook also openly calling out Facebook for its data collection practices.

Zuckerberg further noted that Apple could really improve people’s lives with its innovation but it is just “balking at it.” Zuckerberg’s comments against Apple come after the App Store guidelines forced Facebook to launch its new Gaming app for iOS without instant games after it was rejected multiple times.

Mark Zuckerberg also noted how the upcoming changes in iOS 14 will affect its ad revenues by 50 percent and that Facebook could avoid all this by allowing users to sideload their apps on the iPhone. The social networking giant also called out Apple for hurting small businesses by charging a 30 percent transaction fees for paid live streaming events on Facebook. The company wanted to highlight this to users in the app itself, but Apple rejected the app updates thereby forcing Facebook to remove the message.

In the same meeting, Zuckerberg told employees that Apple’s decision to try and block the Unreal Engine in its ongoing fight with Epic Games was an “extremely aggressive” and problematic move.

Do you agree with Zuckerberg’s criticism of Apple here? Or do you think Apple is doing the right thing here? Facebook itself has violated the App Store guidelines multiple times in the past to its advantage.