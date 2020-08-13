Facebook Testing Short Videos Feature like TikTok

Earlier this month, Trump announced a ban on TikTok unless it is sold to an American company by Sept. 15. Microsoft expressed interest and is apparently in talks with TikTok. In the meantime, other social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat are working towards new TikTok rivaling feature. Now Facebook has joined the list and is testing short videos.

It is evident that if banned, TikTok will leave a void. Snapchat has already come up with a new feature that lets you add music to videos. Swiping up on the video will reveal the song’s title and a link that takes you to music apps like Spotify or Apple Music.

Instagram joined the bandwagon and launched Reels feature in more than 50 countries. Just like TikTok, Instagram Reels lets you make 15-second video clips and share them as Stories. A new section called “Top Reels” is also added. The Top Reels section is a good way for Instagrammers to get new followers and the Stories to go viral.

INTERESTING!

Facebook is also testing a ‘short videos’ feed with TikTok-like swipe up in its main app This appears to be in addition to Instagram Reels h/t @roneetm pic.twitter.com/0XHiSowCwW — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 13, 2020

Facebook is trying something similar and is testing a ‘short videos’ feed featuring “TikTok-like swipe up in its main app.” Interestingly, the short videos feature will exist alongside Instagram Reels.

TikTok ban in the US

Trump’s executive order states that TikTok will have to sell its domestic operations to an American company by Sept.15 or face a ban in the US. The President also added that the US treasury should get “a lot of money.” Microsoft says it is ready to acquire TikTok after “complete security review” and “providing proper economic benefits” to the US. Meanwhile, TikTok has threatened to legally challenge Trump’s executive order.

What do you think of Facebook’s short videos feature? Let us know in the comments.