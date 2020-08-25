Fitbit Sense Comes with Stress Level Monitoring, ECG, Skin Temperature Reading, Google Assistant, More

Fitbit today announced two near wearables — Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 — with some impressive health tracking features and Google Assistant built-in, making them the first wearables outside of Google’s WearOS platform to feature the digital assistant.

The Fitbit Sense is the world’s first wearable to feature an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor that can be used for advanced heart rate tracking and managing stress levels. It also comes with a ECG capabilities and a new on-wrist skin temperature sensor. Other health metrics that can be tracked by the Fitbit Sense include heart rate variability, SpO2, resting heart rate, and more.

There’s a new Stress Management Score as well that will calculate how your body responds to stress depending on your heart rate, sleep, and activity data. Depending on your score which can be anywhere between 1-100 — the higher the better your body is coping to stress, the Fitbit app will also give recommendations on how to better manage your stress. Other notable features of the Fitbit Sense include GPS, 20+ exercise modes, automatic activity tracking, advanced sleep-tracking tools, a built-in speaker and microphone for taking calls, contactless payments via NFC, and Google Assistant/Alexa support. What’s even more impressive is that Fitbit quotes the Sense as having 6+ days of battery life.

Fitbit Sense will be available for pre-order starting today in select parts of the world. It will be available in carbon/graphite steel and lunar white/soft gold steel variants for $329.95.

Additionally, the company also announced the Versa 3 with onboard GPS, enhanced heart rate tracking, and a built-in speaker and microphone, and Alexa/Google Assistant integration. The updated design of the Versa 3 is similar to the Sense and it focuses more on user comfort. The wearable will also last for 6+ days on a single charge. Both wearables will also offer one day of battery life with a quick 12-minute quick charge. The Versa 3 also goes up for pre-order today, with availability starting late September. It is priced at $229.95 and will be available in black, pink clay, and soft gold aluminum finish.

We Want to Hear From You

The Fitbit Sense definitely looks like an impressive wearable that has some advanced health tracking capabilities. It even beats the Apple Watch in this regard with its stress-level monitoring and EDG capabilities. Will you prefer the Fitbit Sense over the Apple Watch?