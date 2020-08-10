Foxconn Goes on Hiring Spree Ahead of iPhone 12 Production

Apple’s largest manufacturing partner Foxconn has started its seasonal hiring ahead of the iPhone 12 mass production. The company is offering applicants up to 9,000 yuan as a signing bonus to entice them for the job.

It is typical of Foxconn to go on a hiring spree before a new iPhone mass production is scheduled to begin. The company requires the additional workforce to meet the seasonal spike in demand that’s usually associated with a new iPhone launch. Foxconn has previously offered bonuses to get new employees on board as well. The company usually hires these employees until the end of the year before letting them go as the iPhone demand stabilizes.

This year, Apple has already confirmed that the iPhone 12 launch will be delayed by a few weeks. This is why Foxconn’s seasonal hiring is also a bit delayed. The company usually recruits additional workers from the second half of July, but due to a delay in the manufacturing side from Apple, the assembly process has also been delayed. As a part of its recruitment process, Foxconn could end up hiring tens of thousands of workers for a few months.

If the delay in the hiring process from Foxconn is anything to go by, Apple will likely release the iPhone 12 lineup in the second week of October.

Apple is rumored to launch four different iPhone 12 models this year. This includes two iPhone 12 variants with display sizes of 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch, respectively. Additionally, there are going to be two iPhone 12 Pro models with screen sizes of 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch. All four devices will feature an OLED panel and 5G connectivity. They will also adopt a new iPad Pro-like design language with flat edges. The iPhone 12 lineup is expected to feature a dual-camera setup, while the iPhone 12 Pro lineup will feature a triple-camera array that will be accompanied with a LiDAR scanner.