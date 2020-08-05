Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Announced with 120Hz AMOLED Display, 8K Video Recording, 5G, and $999 Price

Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra at the Unpacked 2020 event. As rumored earlier, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra variant which comes with a larger display and an advanced camera setup. Apart from the regular hardware updates, the Galaxy Note 20 series also offers an improved S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display that offers a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ (or Exynos 990) paired with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 128GB of base storage. Interestingly, the power buttons and volume rocker is moved to the right of the phone as opposed to left placement on Galaxy Note 10.

Camera options on the Galaxy Note 20 include a triple rear camera setup consisting of 64MP primary lens with 3x optical zoom, 12MP ultra wide-angle f/2.2, 12MP f/1.8. The front-facing camera/selfie camera is a 10-megapixel sensor f/2.2. The Galaxy Note 20 packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports fast and wireless charging. Other features include face recognition, on-screen fingerprint reader, Samsung Pay, and IP68 certification.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a large 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports refresh rates of up to 120Hz. The display offers a resolution of 3200 x 1440 and a pixel density of 508ppi. Furthermore, the display automatically adjusts depending on the content you are viewing. Thus helping in optimizing battery life.

Under the hood lies a Snapdragon 856+ (or Exynos 990) paired with 12GB of RAM. On the storage front, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available in 128GB and 512GB variants.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup consisting of 108MP primary lens f/1.8 with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens f/2.2, 12MP periscope lens that offers 5X zoom. Both the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra share a 10MP dual-pixel autofocus front camera sensor. Other camera features include a laser-assisted autofocus system, a 50X space zoom feature, and 8K video recording capability.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra include 5G, WiFi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5. USB-C 3.2, dual GPS support. Backing the device is a 4,500mAh battery that can be charged to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. As expected, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra runs Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.5.

The Galaxy Note 20 Series is bundled with an improved S Pen with reduced latency. This will make a writing with S Pen more realistic. Samsung is also working with Microsoft to integrate automatic OneNote synchronization with its Notes app.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Pricing and Availability

Prices for the Galaxy Note 20 starts at $999 for the 128GB variant. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra commands a premium and is priced at $1299 for the 128GB variant.

Pre-orders for both Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra open on August 6th at 12 AM eastern. As part of introductory offers, Samsung is offering a $100 Samsung Gift card for Note 20 buyers while Note 20 Ultra buyers will get a $150 gift card. Both the models will be up for sale starting from August 21st.