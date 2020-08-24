Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Drop Test

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra is the world’s first smartphone to use Corning’s new Gorilla Glass Victus which is 25 percent stronger and twice as scratch resistant as the previous Gorilla Glass iteration. Apple is also likely to use the same glass on its upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. YouTuber PhoneBuff has done a drop test between the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to show just how good (or bad) the new Victus glass is.

Apple uses Gorilla Glass 6 on the iPhone 11 lineup that Corning claims can withstand drops of up to 1.6m onto rough surfaces. In comparison, the Gorilla Glass Victus on the Note 20 Ultra can survive drops of up to 2m onto rough surfaces. Sadly, despite both phones claiming that they use strengthened cover glass, they did not fair pretty well in the rear drop test. The rear glass panels on both devices cracked on the very first drop itself. It can be said that the Galaxy N0te 20 Ultra did fair slightly better since its glass only cracked from the top-left corner near the camera hump, while the iPhone’s rear glass completely shattered from all major points.

In the face drop test, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s Victus glass showed its strength and did not crack at all while that of the iPhone 11 Pro Max shattered completely in the very first drop. In fact, the Note 20 Ultra was dropped ten more times face down and yet the glass did not crack at all which is a testament of just how good that new Victus glass is.

Apple will likely end up using Gorilla Glass Victus on its upcoming iPhone 12 lineup as well which should help improve its durability.