Google Launches Pixel 4a to Take on the iPhone SE

Google has finally pulled the wraps from Pixel 4a. The Pixel 4a is priced starting at $ 349 and will rival iPhone SE that was launched earlier this year. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Google cancelled this year’s I/O, and perhaps this is the reason why Pixel 4a launch got delayed.

The Pixel 4a comes equipped with a 5.81-inch FHD+ display and a hole-punch to accommodate selfie camera. Under the hood lies an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 coupled with 6GB of RAM. On the storage front, Pixel 4a is available in only 128GB variant.

Design-wise the Pixel 4a seemingly borrows heavily from Pixel 4. The device features a silver-colored power button and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there’s a camera bump and a Google “G” logo. As far as software is concerned, the Pixel 4a runs on Android 10 and offers all the Pixel exclusive features like Voice Recorder app with transcribing feature.

Pixel 4a Specifications

5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, 6GB of RAM

Titan M security

128GB Internal Storage

12.2MP Dual Pixel Phase Detection Camera with OIS

8MP 84-degree front camera

18W USB-C fast charging

Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, LTE

3.5mm headphone jack

3,140mAH battery

Camera options on the Pixel 4a include a single 12.2MP rear camera setup. The selfie camera shapes up in the form of an 8MP unit. Furthermore, the Pixel 4a offers features like HDR+ with dual exposure control, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight and video stabilization.

Powering the device is a 3,140mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 18W. Other features include 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. At the time of launch, the Pixel 4a is available in the U.S., UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Japan, and Canada. The Pixel 4a is already available for pre-order on Google Store and Google Fi in the U.S. Starting from August 20 the device will start retailing on Google Store, Bestbuy.com, Amazon and U.S carriers.

At $349 the Pixel 4a is priced closely to iPhone SE. At least on paper, the Pixel 4a seems to offer better camera features like Night Shot and astrophotography as opposed to the iPhone SE. On the other hand, iPhone SE’s A13 Bionic gives it an edge over the new Pixel. It would be interesting to see how the Pixel 4a compares with iPhone SE in a real-life test.