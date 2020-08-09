Third-party accessories like headphones, wireless earphones, Bluetooth speakers, have almost become an extension of one’s iPhone and iPad nowadays. Since these devices are powered by their own batteries, it’s useful to know how much juice is left on these devices. The practice allows you to avoid awkward situations, like running out of power during an on-going video call or in the middle of a music listening session. Thankfully, there are multiple ways to check the battery level of the connected Bluetooth devices to your iPhone.

You can charge wireless earbuds by simply putting them in their carrying case, but that’s not the case with headphones, wireless speakers, and other Bluetooth devices. So it’s always advisable to check the battery level of such devices before your next Zoom meeting. With iOS 14, it’s easier than ever to take a look at the remaining battery life on these devices.

There are a couple of ways to check the battery life of the connected Bluetooth device on the iPhone. Users can glance over the Control Centre or use the iOS 14 widgets for more details. Follow the steps below to check Bluetooth device battery life from the Control Centre.

First, you need to make sure that the Bluetooth device is connected to the iPhone.

Step #1: Open Control Centre

Unlock your iPhone and swipe down from the upper right corner to open the Control Centre.

Step #2: Peak at the Upper Right Corner



You will see the connected device’s battery level indicator at the upper right corner. Sadly, it doesn’t showcase the battery percentage in numbers. You will have to rely on the battery icon to make an estimated guess.

If you want to see the exact battery life percentage of the connected Bluetooth device then use the Battery widget in the iOS Today Menu.

With iOS 8, Apple added widget support on the iPhone. The company is taking the widget experience on the iPhone to the next level with iOS 14 update. iOS 14 OS allows you to add widgets to the home screen, resize widgets, and even offers the ability to create a stack of widgets in the iOS Today menu and the home screen.

Using the Battery widget in iOS 14, you can check the battery level of all the connected devices on the iPhone. Go through the steps below to add a battery widget to the Today View and Home Screen.

Step #1: Move to iOS Today View

Unlock your iPhone and swipe left on the home screen to go to the iOS Today View screen.

Step #2: Open Add Widget Menu

Long-tap on any widget and the iPhone will go into jiggle mode. Tap on the + icon at the upper left corner and it will open the widget menu with supported installed apps.

Step #3: Add Battery Widget

Scroll down to the Battery option and tap on it. The system will ask you to choose from the three battery widget sizes – Small, Medium, and Large. You will be mostly fine with the medium-sized battery widget. Select Add Widget at the bottom.

You will see the connected Bluetooth device’s battery percentage on the widget with a device icon. If you go with the large Battery widget then you can see the connected Bluetooth device name as well.

With iOS 14, you don’t need to rely on the Today View screen to glance over the app widgets. One can add these widgets on the home screen too. Follow the steps below to add a Battery widget to the home screen.

Step #1: Use Drag and Drop



Go to the iOS Today View screen and long tap on the Battery widget. The system will go into jiggle mode. Simply, drag and drop the Battery widget to the home screen. You will see the app icons making space for the added Battery widget.

Step #2: Open Widget Menu



Users can add the Battery widget from the iPhone home screen as well. Long tap on any app icon and go to iOS jiggle mode. Tap on the + icon at the upper left corner and it will open the widget menu with supported installed apps.

Step #3: Place Widgets on the Home Screen

Scroll down to the Battery option and tap on it. Select the widget size and add it to the home screen.

Now you can check connected Bluetooth device battery level on iPhone right from the home screen. Isn’t that great?

Leave Battery Anxiety

It’s good to see Apple improving on the widget front. I like the redesigned Battery widgets that offer more information at glance. And the ability to place them on the home screen is the icing on the cake. Next time, when you want to check the battery level of the Bluetooth device, simply connect it to the iPhone and take a look at the battery percentage from the home screen.

Redesigned Battery widget in iOS 14 is just one of the many features Apple announced at the online-only WWDC event. Don’t forget to check out the 100+ new iOS 14 features for iPhone that we have discovered so far. Have you installed the iOS 14 beta on your iPhone yet? How’s your experience so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

