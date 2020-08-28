How to Find Lost AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro Case

If you always carry your AirPods Pro everywhere you go, it is quite easy to misplace or lose them. What’s worse than losing your AirPods Pro is if you end up losing the carrying case. You might think how is it possible for someone to lose the carrying case of their AirPods Pro until it happens with you. If you ever find yourself in a situation where you have lost your AirPods Pro or its charging case, here’s what you can do to try and find them.

Thanks to Find My integration, you should not lose hope about not finding your AirPods Pro if you lose them. You do not need to manually enable Find My tracking for your AirPods Pro as well since the feature is automatically enabled when you pair the earbuds with your iPhone. In the uneventful scenario that you do not find your AirPods Pro, you can always buy a replacement unit from Apple by paying $89. That’s the price of just one ear unit though, so if you lose both, you will have to shell out nearly $200. Before that though, you can try using Apple’s excellent Find My app to track your lost or stolen AirPods Pro.

Remember that the AirPods Pro themselves do not feature any kind of internet connectivity and they rely on the iPhone or other Apple devices they are paired with to report their location. In case you lose you are in an area with a patchy network connection, it is possible that the AirPods Pro will not be able to report an accurate location. Since the Find My app is also available on the Mac, you can follow the same steps below on your Mac to track your stolen or lost AirPods Pro.

How to Find Lost AirPods Pro or AirPods Pro Case

Using the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad or Mac, you can play a sound to track your lost or stolen AirPods Pro. This method only works if your AirPods Pro is not in the charging case though. Follow the steps below to track your lost AirPods Pro using the Find My app.

Step 1: Open the Find my app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Make sure that you are logged into the account using the same iCloud account as the one on your iPhone that’s paired to your AirPods Pro.

Step 2: From the list of devices, select your AirPods Pro. The last known location of the earbuds will then be displayed on the map. This will be the location the AirPods were last connected to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch.

Step 3: A green dot near your AirPods Pro means that the device has been located and is currently online. You can then tap on the Play Sound button which will lead to your AirPods playing a loud tone so that you can find them. The sound’s volume will increase gradually and they are not going to be super loud like your iPhone or iPad so you might have to listen a bit carefully in a crowded place. This sound will play for two minutes before it turns off automatically.

If you lose both your AirPod Pro earbuds, Find My app will only show the location of one at a time. In such situations, find the AirPod Pro that is being shown in the map, put it back in the charging case, and then check the Find My app again as it will show the location for the other unit.

If your lost AirPods Pro is a bit far from your current location, you will get an option to navigate to them as well.

How to Find AirPods Pro or AirPods Pro Case If They Are Offline

If your AirPods Pro runs out of battery, are offline, or in the charging case, then finding them becomes a bit difficult. You can still use the Find My app to find the last known location of your AirPods Pro and then try to find it from there.

Step 1: Open the Find My app on your iPhone and select AirPods Pro from the list of devices.

Step 2: Since your AirPods Pro are offline, they will show a grey dot but you can still see their last location on the map. You can then try finding your lost AirPods Pro from there manually.

Since the AirPods Pro are offline, you will not be able to play a sound on them. Instead, you will get a “Sound Pending” message and receive a notification whenever they connect to a paired device.

In case you are still not able to find your lost AirPods Pro, your only option is to buy a replacement unit for $89. You can always use the other AirPods Pro that you still have independently but that won’t really offer an ideal user experience.