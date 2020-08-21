How to Put iPhone SE (2020) Into Recovery Mode in 5 Easy Steps

Looking to put your 2020 iPhone SE in recovery mode? There can be a number of reasons as to why you are looking to put your iPhone SE in recovery mode including using it to recover the device from a failed software update. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can easily put your 2020 iPhone SE in recovery mode.

Do note that if you end up flashing an IPSW firmware on your iPhone SE via recovery mode, your entire device will be wiped. If you are looking to do a clean wipe of your device and start afresh for some reason though, this is your best option. You will need to connect your iPhone to a PC or Mac with iTunes running to be able to boot it into recovery mode. On macOS Catalina though, users just need to have a finder window open.

Read: The Best iPhone SE Tips and Tricks

What is Recovery Mode?

To put your iPhone SE in recovery mode, you will have to invoke the iBoot process. This will ensure that the firmware the user is trying to install is a signed firmware that’s the same or newer than the one already installed on the device. When your iPhone SE is in recovery mode, its screen will show a logo prompting you to connect the device to iTunes. This is the only way to distinguish if your iPhone is in recovery mode or DFU mode.

How to Put iPhone SE (2020) in Recovery Mode

Step 1: Connect the iPhone SE to your PC using a Lightning cable.

Step 2: Press and release the Volume up button. Then, quickly press and release the Volume down button.

Step 3: Press the Side button and continue holding it. Your iPhone will reboot. Do not let go off the Side button.

Step 4: After a few seconds, you should see a logo prompting you to connect the iPhone to your computer. You can now let go off the Side button.

Step 5: If there’s iTunes on your PC, you will automatically get a prompt asking you to Restore or Update your device. Selecting the Update option will lead to iTunes updating your iPhone SE to the latest iOS release without touching your data. If you select Restore, all data from your iPhone will be entirely wiped out.

If you want to exit recovery mode, disconnect your iPhone SE from the computer and press the Side button to boot it into iOS. If you are facing any issues while trying to boot your iPhone SE into recovery mode, drop a comment and we will help you out.