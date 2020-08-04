How to Remove Unc0ver Jailbreak Without Restoring And Losing Data

Have a jailbroken iPhone using Unc0ver that you want to restore back to stock i.e. un-jailbreak it for some reason while running the same iOS version? You can always flash an IPSW firmware on your iPhone again to restore it to stock but it would also update the device to the latest version of iOS that’s being signed by Apple which cannot be jailbroken. Thankfully, Unc0ver jailbreak itself offers an option to restore a jailbroken iPhone back to its stock state.

The entire process is relatively simple and can be achieved in just a few simple steps. It involves restoring the stock FS on your jailbroken iPhone using the Unc0ver app itself. By using Unc0ver to restore your iPhone back to stock, you always have the option to jailbreaking your device again in the future if you wish to. This is simply not possible with any other method as they all involve updating your iPhone to the latest iOS release. You can find the steps on how to remove Unc0ver jailbreak on your iPhone and restore it back to stock below.

The below steps will work on all iPhones and iPads that have been jailbroken using the Unc0ver app and running any compatible version of iOS 13. If you use a lot of Cydia tweaks, it is highly recommended that you disable all of them before following the steps.

Step #1: Reboot your iPhone

For best results, it is recommended that you first reboot your iPhone and then put it in airplane mode.

Step #2: Open the Unc0ver app on iPhone

Open the Unc0ver app on your iPhone and tap the Settings icon (cog button) on the top-left corner. From the Settings menu, enable the Restore RootFS option followed by Done on the top-right corner.

Step #3: Select the RestoreFS Option

On the main page of Unc0ver, you will now see a Restore RootFS option. Tap on it and wait for a few seconds for the app to restore the stock filesystem of your device. You will be prompted to reboot your device after that for the changes to take place.

After your device is done rebooting, you will see the Cydia app is no longer installed on your iPhone. The Unc0ver app will still be present though and you can use it to jailbreak your iPhone again in the future if you wish to. If you do not plan to jailbreak your iPhone ever again, you can reset the system settings to get rid of the Unc0ver app and restore the device back to its stock settings as well. Do remember to disable the auto-update option if you do not want your iPhone to update itself to the latest version of iOS 13 automatically.

Ideally, the above steps are recommended for users who are unable to run selected banking apps on their device which check whether an iPhone is jailbroken or not. It is also recommended if you use your iPhone for development work purposes but would still like to keep the option of jailbreaking it in the future a possibility.