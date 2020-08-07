How to Convert DVDs for iPhone and iPad Using MacX DVD Ripper Pro

We are long past using DVDs as the prime source to store media and files. You must have some old DVDs with precious memories laying around the home. It’s always advisable to convert these media files to the current compatible video format such as MP4, HEVC, H.264, AVI, MP3, etc so that you can play them on your iPhone, iPad, PS4, Apple TV and more. We have an effective solution called DVD Ripper Pro for you to covert these DVDs to modern and compatible file formats.

What is DVD Ripper Pro and Why Should You Download It?

MacX DVD Ripper Pro is an all-in-one DVD Converter software for Mac. It works fast while maintaining a high level of quality during conversion. Both beginners and advanced users can work with the default conversion settings, which are fully customizable and suitable according to your needs.

You can also back up DVDs in multiple formats to ensure you don’t lose any media or important costly software. It supports all types of DVDs. including newly released DVDs, old DVDs, damaged DVDs, badly structured DVDs, regional DVDs, 99-title DVDs, etc. Let’s take a look at all the DVD Ripper Pro features.

Rip DVD to Popular Audio/Video format

Fast Speed and High-quality output

Backup DVD to Hard Drive/NAS with smaller size

Convert DVD to iPhone and iPad playback

1:1 Copy DVD to ISO Image

Extract video clips/segments from DVD to cut off the trailers and ads

Extract Audio and Snapshot Images from DVD

Exclusive Giveaway and Special Offer

The software is available for both Windows and Mac platforms. It usually retails for $30. The company is offering software giveaway five hundred copies to the iPhoneHacks readers. You can upgrade to the full version with an exclusive special offer.

Convert DVDs for iPhone and iPad Using MacX DVD Ripper Pro

Step #1: Download and install MacX DVD Ripper Pro.

➤ Download – MacX DVD Ripper Pro

Step #2: Load DVD and open the DVD Ripper Pro software.

Step #3: Tap on the Disc icon at the upper left corner and select the source disc from the following menu.

Step #4: Choose Output Format. Choose a mode you want to copy DVD on Mac. For a higher quality output, do check the High-Quality Engine on the bottom right corner.

Step #5: To backup DVD to Mac with 100% quality, select DVD Backup mode, and choose a profile you need like Main Title Copy, Full Title Copy, or MKV.

Step #6: Select a destination folder to save the digital copy of the DVD movie ripped on Mac by clicking the Browse button.

In DVD backup mode, the High-Quality Engine will strip the primary components (video, audio, and subtitles) and bonus material from the disc and then combine the video and audio tracks with the subtitle tracks into a digital format.

DVD Ripper Pro ensures a super-fast DVD copy experience while guaranteeing the exact 1:1 movie quality of its audio and video streams intact as on original disc.

Users can also copy DVD to Mac with the best quality and small size. In DVD conversion mode, the High-Quality Engine will take advantage of entropy encoding to reconstruct the exact original data from the compressed data. DVD Ripper Pro is advanced and quick enough to back up an entire DVD in just five minutes by utilizing Level-3 hardware acceleration tech (47X faster speed).

Go ahead and give DVD Ripper Pro a try. While you are at it, do let us know about your favorite function of the software.

Note: This is a sponsored post. The sponsored posts are not reviews or our endorsement for the products or services. It helps us to get some extra revenue to support the website, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products