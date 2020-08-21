How to Download TikTok Videos Using 4K Video Downloader

Small 15-second video with customized music, effects, playback speed, is the new sensation in the social industry. As of now, TikTok is leading the race with unique algorithms, tons of features, and ease of use. The service is topping download charts in countries around the world. No surprise why the app has more than 800 million monthly active users. While the TikTok experience is best served on the mobile, you can access the service on the web as well. The good news is, you can also download TikTok videos on the desktop using 4K Video Downloader software.

Using 4K Video Downloader, you can not only download TikTok videos but also save YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, DailyMotion, Twitter, and more. Let’s understand how to use 4K Video Downloader to download TikTok videos.

Download TikTok Videos Using 4K Video Downloader

Here are the step-by-step instructions on how to set up 4K Video Downloader and download TikTok videos:

Step 1: Download and install 4K Video Downloader using the link below.

➤ Download: 4K Video Downloader

Step 2: Navigate to TikTok on the web and sign in using your login credentials.

Step 3: Go over your TikTok feed and if you stumble upon a video that you like then tap on the Share button below the video.

Step 4: Tap Copy Link from the Share menu. Make sure that the link you copied has the following format: tiktok.com/@username/video/videoIDnumber

Step 5: Open 4K Video Downloader software on your Mac or PC.

Step 6: Tap on the Paste Link at the upper left corner.

Step 7: The software will process the link and open the download menu with the video name, thumbnail, format and download location.

Step 8: Click on the Download button. That’s it! Now you can enjoy watching TikTok videos even when you are offline.

4K Video Downloader Features

As I mentioned, 4K Video Downloader lets you download high-resolution videos from the major social networks including YouTube, Vimeo, SoundCloud, Tumblr, and more. It supports all kinds of video formats and types such as 3D video, 360-degree video, and more.

Interestingly, you can also download gaming streams from platforms such as Twitch and YouTube Gaming.

Availability and Price

4K Video Downloader is available on Mac, Windows, and Linux. The pricing for the personal license starts at $15, which is a one-time fee for three computers.

Download the 4K Video Downloader software and give it a try. While you are at it, do let us know about your favorite feature of the software.

Note: This is a sponsored post. The sponsored posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us to make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.