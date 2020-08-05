This Innovative Concept Turns the iMac Base into a Wireless Charger

Yesterday, Apple launched a new iMac with updated hardware. The latest iMac doesn’t feature any significant design change. We have all been hoping for an entirely redesigned iMac with slimmer bezels. Now a new concept has reimagined iMac with a wireless charging at the base and a new backlit keyboard.

The concept is created by Daniel Bautista and was shared on Behance. A closer look reveals the concept borrows quite a bit from the iPad Pro. Most impressive is the presence of a wireless charging pad on the iMac base. Every time you need to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, or any other device, all you have to do is place it on the iMac base.

The main goal of this project is to imagine what the next step of the iMac product line could look like. The iMac’s design despite of being iconic, needs to be refreshed to be consistent with Apple’s new products. Many users want a design with an edge-to-edge screen similar to devices like the iPhone X and the iPad Pro.

The concept also includes a uber-cool backlit Magic Keyboard and a Magic Mouse that supports wireless charging. Whenever the mouse runs out of battery, you can place it on iMac’s wireless charging pad!

We would love to see the new iMac come with the above features and redesign. The current-gen iMac looks dated, and the thick bezels stick out like a sore thumb. As you can see, the concept also adds features like Face ID and Thunderbolt 3 ports at the rear. It would be interesting to see a completely redesigned iMac later this month, keep drooling on the iMac concept.

Let us know what you think of the iMac concept?