iOS 13.6.1 Battery Drain Test on iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 7, 8

Apple released the iOS 13.6.1 update last week. A minor update, it was aimed at fixing some underlying system bugs. A comparison with iOS 13.6 revealed that the latest point release of iOS 13 did not bring any improvement in performance. What about battery life though? YouTuber iAppleBytes has compared the battery life of iOS 13.6.1 on a bunch of iPhones to see how it fares.

The YouTuber ran the Geekbench battery test on the original iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7/8, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), and the iPhone 11 and compared the scores to previous benchmark runs of Geekbench on older versions of iOS. Sadly, as the last battery life comparison had revealed, recent iOS 13 releases have had a negative impact on the battery life of newer iPhones and that’s the case with iOS 13.6.1. as well.

The iPhone 11 managed a run time of 5 hours and 42 minutes in Geekbench’s battery benchmark while running iOS 13.6.1 which is considerably lower than the 6 hours and 12 minutes it had managed on iOS 13.6. That’s a reduction of 30 minutes in run time which is clearly big enough to be evident in real-world use. All other iPhones in the test saw a minor increase or decrease in their battery life by a few minutes in the benchmark, but the difference is too small to have any real-world impact and is well within the margin of error.

One can only hope that with iOS 14, Apple ends up restoring the battery life of its iPhone 11 series back to what it was with the initial releases of the OS. Have you noticed any impact on the battery life of your iPhone with recent iOS 13 updates? Has it reduced noticeably or is it still the same?