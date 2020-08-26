iOS 13.7 and iPadOS 13.7 Beta 1 Download Available Now

Apple today released iOS 13.7 Beta 1 to the public. The latest beta release of iOS 13 only contains one major change which is the ability to use the COVID-19 exposure notification system without having to download an app.

This will allow iPhone users to opt-in for COVID-19 exposure notifications without having to download an app from their local health authority. Previously, Apple required that users download a contact tracing app from their health authority before they could opt-in for the COVID-19 exposure notification system.

iOS 13.7 lets you opt-in to the COVID-19 Exposure Notifications system without the need to download an app. System availability depends on support from your local public health authority. For more information see covid19.apple.com/contacttracing. This release also includes other bug fixes for your iPhone.

You can download iOS 13.7 Beta 1 for developers on your iPhone by going to Settings -> General -> Software Update. Apple also released the iPadOS 13.7 Beta 1 update for iPads with some minor bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple rarely releases new iOS 13 builds so late into the iOS 14 beta release cycle but given the pandemic worldwide, the company has continued to work on its COVID-19 exposure notification system and release updates for it accordingly.

If you find any other changes in iOS 13.7, drop a comment and let us know about it!