iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Beta 4: What’s New

Apple today released the fourth beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The new beta comes with a number of changes and improvements. If you are wondering what’s new in the latest beta releases from Apple, read below.

The latest betas from Apple primarily focus on some minor changes and tweaks and do not really bring any major changes to the table. This is going to be the case from now on as the company focuses on fixing more underlying bugs ahead of the public release of the OS later this fall.

Exposure Notifications API

The first three beta builds of iOS 14 were missing support for the Exposure Notifications API due to which none of the COVID-19 contact tracing apps used to work in the OS. This changes with iOS 14 beta 4 as Apple has added its Exposure Notifications API to the latest beta.

New Apple TV Widget

There’s a new Apple TV app widget that is a part of the latest beta. Apple had shown this widget when it had announced iOS 14 at WWDC 2020.

3D Touch Support

3D Touch support has been added to the OS and the feature is now working on compatible iPhones.

Improved Search Experience

The search experience in Spotlight is better now with web suggestions being displayed first followed by top hits.

…and Search has been fixed in iOS 14 beta 4! 🎉 Now when searching for app content or knowledge questions, you get top hits underneath web suggestions. You can also expand for more results in the first page of results. Much, much better. pic.twitter.com/JqUYe6a4d8 — Federico Viticci (@viticci) August 4, 2020

We will continue updating this post with more changes as and when we discover them. If you have noticed any other changes in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 that’s not mentioned above, do drop a comment and share them with us!