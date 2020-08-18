Apple today released the fifth beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 for developers. As the public release date of iOS 14 is fast approaching, Apple is now likely to focus more on bug fixes and stability improvements rather than adding new features to the OS. Below is a roundup of all the new features and changes that Apple has made in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta 5.

If you have not already, you can install the iOS 14 Public Beta on your iPhone and enjoy all the new features of the OS right away. Apart from the changes mentioned below, you can also find Apple’s release notes for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta 5 here.

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Beta 5: What’s New

Apple News Widget

There’s a new taller Apple News widget for the Today view that can display more news stories at once. However, the taller ratio of this widget means it cannot be used on the home screen.

Widgets Ask for Location Permission

Any app that has a widget and requires location data will now show a new ‘While Using the App or Widgets’ option when requesting location access. This will provide the widget with your location data for up to 15 minutes.

Hidden Album

Users have also been able to create a hidden album in iOS. With the latest beta release, there’s an option to show the hidden album under Utilities. The hidden album is also always accessible in the image picker.

Clock Wheel Picker

There’s now a wheel picker for the Clock which means users can scroll through the time rather than having to type it manually. The option to manually enter the time is also present though.

Have you noticed any other changes in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 that are not mentioned above? Drop a comment and let us know about it!