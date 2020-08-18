iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Beta 5 Download Available Now

A week after Apple dropped the fourth beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, the company has released the fifth developer beta of the OS. With the iOS 14 public release date approaching, Apple will now be looking to squash all the reported bugs and fix stability issues with the OS.

The fourth beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 did not bring about any major changes, and it is likely that the fifth beta will also not bring any major changes to the table.

The iOS 14 update is compatible with the first-generation iPhone SE and newer iPhones, while the iPadOS 14 update is compatible with the iPad Mini 4, iPad (5th generation), iPad Air 2, and the iPad Pro 9.7 and above. The official changelog for iOS 14 Beta 4 and iPadOS 14 Beta 4 hasn’t been released yet, but we expect it to bring bug fixes and stability improvements.

iOS 14 Beta 4 and iPadOS 14 Beta 4 can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

If you are thinking to install the new developer beta builds of iOS and iPadOS on your iPhone or iPad, you should check out our easy-to-follow tutorials for installing iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.