iPad Air 4 Leak Shows Full-Screen Design with Slim Bezels, USB-C, and Touch ID

Alleged training manuals or marketing materials related to the upcoming iPad Air 4 have leaked confirming some of its key features. The leak shows the iPad Air 4 with a design that’s similar to the iPad Pro and a single camera module at the rear.

It also confirms the smaller bezels on the device at the front. Interestingly, instead of Face ID, Apple is going to stick to Touch ID on the upcoming iPad Air but integrate it into the power button that’s located on the top-right corner. The company has never integrated the Touch ID scanner into the power button on its previous iPhones and iPads before. The full-screen design should also lead to the iPad Air 4 coming with a slightly bigger 10.8-inch display as pointed out by rumors.





While not shown in the manual, the leak also points to the iPad Air featuring a USB-C connector and having Apple Pencil support. It is difficult to ascertain whether this leak is correct or not, though it does match with previous rumors surrounding the iPad Air 4.

Apple could announce the iPad Air 4 alongside the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch Series 6 in October or at another event in November where it could also announce its first Apple Silicon-based Macs. The lack of Face ID, the single rear camera, and other design compromises will allow Apple to price the iPad Air 4 lower than the iPad Pro despite both tablets featuring a similar design language. The iPad Air 4 could be priced around $600 making it slightly more expensive than the existing iPad Air 3.

Will you buy the iPad Air 4 over the iPad Pro if it has a similar design as shown in the manual above?