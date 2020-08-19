5.4-inch iPhone 12 Imagined in Multiple Colors in Concept

Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone 12 models this year, including a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 that will be the smallest and cheapest iPhone in Apple’s lineup this year. There’s a lot of interest in the smallest iPhone 12 since it will have dimensions similar to the iPhone 7/8 and yet pack a bigger display thanks to a bezel-less design.

Apple will likely release the iPhone 12 in multiple colors like it has done in the past for the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR lineup. Svetapple has now come up with an iPhone 12 concept that envisions the device in different colors — white, green, yellow, blue, red, and purple. The concept shows the iPhone 12’s as having a new squarish chassis design similar to the iPad Pro lineup. The rear design of the lineup is unlikely to change and remain similar to the iPhone 11. The camera hump might get a bit bigger to accommodate the larger camera sensors but that’s about it.

Apple is likely to introduce a new color option with the iPhone 12 lineup as it has done in the previous two years. There are rumors that Apple might replace the Midnight Green color from the iPhone 11 Pro lineup with a Navy Blue color for the iPhone 12 Pro lineup, though no such color rumors have popped up for the iPhone 12 lineup yet.

Apart from the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, there’s also going to be a 6.1-inch iPhone 12. Both devices are expected to be similar to each other barring a difference in their screen size. They both will feature a dual-camera setup, an OLED display, 5G connectivity, faster A14 Bionic chip, and more.

