TrendForce: iPhone 12 Might Not Come with Charger and Earphones in the Box

The current generation smartphones from Apple, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, come with a charger, cable, and EarPods in the box. The iPhone 12 lineup, however, might not ship with a charger and EarPods, according to a new report from TrendForce.

According to leaks and rumors so far, the iPhone 12 series is expected to come with 5G support, and it is being said that the inclusion of this connectivity feature has increased the production cost of the smartphones significantly. Reports suggest that in spite of the increase in production cost, Apple plans to sell the iPhone 12 lineup at the same price as their predecessors. It means that Apple will have to settle for a lesser profit behind each smartphone.

Well, the Cupertino-based tech giant doesn’t want to settle for lesser profit and it has come up with a solution to keep the profits same even with an increase in the production cost. And this solution is to not offer a charger and EarPods in the box. This isn’t the first time we are hearing about it. There have been reports earlier suggesting that Apple will not ship charger and EarPods with the iPhone 12 series.

Apple will most probably justify its decision to skip on the charger and earphones by showing environmental benefits, as the omission of charger and earphones would mean a smaller packaging, which would result in a lesser waste.

Retaining the same profit margin isn’t the only advantage that Apple will gain from this decision. As the iPhone 12 models will not come with EarPods, people will be forced to buy AirPods, which will increase Apple’s revenues and profits even further. Rumor also has it that Apple will be launching a 20W charger along with the iPhone 12, that will be sold separately. There are, however, reports that Apple will sell AirPods at a discounted price with the iPhone 12 as a combo offer.

Our Take

Apple already has a higher profit margin on every iPhone unit sold than other smartphone OEMs. The decision to not bundle EarPods is understandable as consumers are switching to wireless earbuds but the missing charger in the box could end up getting a major push back from its customers.