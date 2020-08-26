iPhone 12 Pro Max Screenshots Show 120Hz Display, Confirm New Camera Features

Alleged screenshots from an engineering unit of the iPhone 12 Pro Max points to the device featuring a 120Hz variable refresh rate display. The screenshots also reveal some of the new camera features that the iPhone 12 lineup is going to pack and confirm the presence of the LiDAR scanner, at least on the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

There have been contradicting rumors on whether the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a high refresh rate display or not. Recent rumors claim the feature won’t be making the cut, though a new report from earlier this week pointed to Apple delaying the launch of the devices by a month to ship them with a high refresh rate panel. Leaker Jon Prosser claims that some of the PVT units of the iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a 120Hz display, while others do not. It is still unclear if the feature will make the cut for the final shipping units or not.

The screenshots shared by @jon_prosser also show some of the new camera features likely coming to the iPhone 12 Pro lineup at least. This includes new video modes that allow for recording 4K videos at up to 240fps, enhanced Night mode with extended exposure times, advanced noise reduction, and more. One of the camera settings toggles also points to the LiDAR scanner being used for assisted autofocus and subject detection for video and night mode.

There are some inconsistencies in the screenshot shared by Jon, though the leaker says that they are because the devices and the UI are meant for people testing iPhone units and not for consumers. YouTuber EverythingApplePro has also shared photos of a similar UI from an iPhone 12 Pro Max unit. The only difference here is that the clock on the top left of the notch shows the AM/PM badge due to the extra space. This is despite the bezels themselves not being any thinner.

Actual iPhone 12 Pro Max (PVT) notch shot with 120Hz settings. Same notch size, slightly more room for 'AM/PM' badge because of 6.7-in screen, battery icon is a bit different. Thanks to @MaxWinebach pic.twitter.com/Hq7yBNnXUV — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 25, 2020

We Want to Hear From You

Do you want Apple to include a high refresh rate display on the iPhone 12 Pro lineup this year? Do you think its addition is going to be a big deal? Or are you going to be fine with a 60Hz display as well? Drop a comment and let us know!