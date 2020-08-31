iPhone 12 Rumored to Be Available in ‘Dark Blue’ Color

Corroborating previous rumors, a new DigiTimes report today claims that Apple will be offering the iPhone 12 lineup in a new “dark blue” colors. Previous leaks have referred to this color as Navy Blue and this rumor had first popped up in January this year.

Apple tends to offer its ‘Pro’ lineup in a new color every year apart from the usual Silver/Gold and Space Gray options. Last year, the company launched the iPhone 11 Pro lineup with a new Midnight Green shade. For this year, it is expected to discontinue that color and replace it with a Navy Blue/”dark blue” option.

The report also claims that iPhone shipments could reach anywhere between 63-68 million units in the second half of 2020. It also says that Apple will be upgrading the camera modules, display, and communication features on its upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a ToF camera and the wide-angle lens will make use of sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. Samsung is again expected to be the exclusive supplier for a variety of AMOLED panels, with Foxconn assembling the majority of the new iPhones.

The regular iPhone 12 lineup is expected to be available in six different colors, with at least two new color options.

The report from DigiTimes only confirms what other rumors surrounding the iPhone 12 have revealed over the last few months. The new color option along with a chassis redesign should bring a nice design refresh which the iPhone lineup sorely needs as Apple has been using the same iPhone X-like design since 2017.

