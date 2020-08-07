Kuo: iPhone 12 Camera Supplier Facing Quality Issues

Ming-Chi Kuo in his latest investor note claims that one of the camera lens suppliers for the upcoming iPhone 12 models is facing quality issues. The supplier, Genius Electronic Optical, has been facing issues with the coatings cracking on the wide-angle lens meant for the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12.

The issue is cropping up during the high-temperature/high-humidity (HTHH) testing. While this will delay the supplier’s ability to supply the camera lens to Apple, there should not be any additional delay in the launch of the iPhone 12 lineup as other suppliers are expected to make up for this shortfall. Apart from Genius, Largan is one of the companies supplying Apple with camera lenses and it is not experiencing any such issues with its units.

The delay could also force Genius Electronic Optical to reduce the prices of its products so that it can make its way back into Apple’s supply chain and make up for the orders that it will be losing to Largan due to the delay. In the note, Kuo expects the final assembly and mass production of the iPhone 12 lineup to happen in early October. This could suggest that Apple is planning to release its new iPhones to the public in mid to late-October this year. The company has already confirmed that the iPhone 12 launch will be delayed by a few weeks this year.

Apple is rumored to launch four different iPhone 12 models this year, with all of them featuring OLED panels and 5G connectivity.