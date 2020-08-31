12-inch MacBook with Apple Silicon, Lightweight Design, and Up to 20 Hours Battery Life Could Launch This Year

Apple is rumored to launch a redesigned 13-inch MacBook Pro and a 24-inch iMac with its Apple Silicon chip before the end of this year. A new report now claims that the first Apple Silicon Mac from Apple is going to be a new 12-inch MacBook with Retina Display.

The machine will be powered by Apple’s own A14X chip which is codenamed “Tonga.” Since the A14X will be based on TSMC’s 5nm node, it will be more power-efficient than Intel CPUs. Thanks to this, Apple will adopt a fanless design for the 12-inch MacBook and ensure that it weighs less than 1KG. Additionally, the superior power efficiency will allow this upcoming new MacBook to offer up to 15-20 hours of battery life. The report from China Times also claims that Apple will be using the A14X chip inside its next-generation iPad Pro tablets.

The report also sheds light on Apple’s custom GPU that will replace AMD offerings inside future Macs whose development is “progressing smoothly.” The GPU will use tile-based deferred rendering technology that will allow developers to write more powerful professional apps and games. It will also offer superior per-watt and higher computing performance. New iMacs from Apple that will launch next year are expected to make use of this custom new GPU.

Our Take

The China Times report is not in line with other rumors about Apple’s upcoming new Macs with its Apple Silicon chip. Reputed and reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will be launching a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with its Apple Silicon chip along with a redesigned 24-inch iMac. I do, however, think that Apple launching a new 12-inch MacBook with its custom CPU will make a lot of sense. The problem with the original 12-inch MacBook and the existing MacBook Air lineup is that they are too weak and get too hot easily. With its own Apple Silicon CPUs offering superior per-watt performance and efficiency, these machines could end up becoming a great daily driver packing plenty of grunt for daily tasks.